CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee police department is warning residents of a recent scam in the city.
According to police, officers have received several reports of someone impersonating Chicopee Water Department personnel.
The scammers are attempting to schedule appointments to test resident's water.
Chicopee Police would like to inform residents that the Chicopee Water Department is not scheduling or sampling water at this time.
They are also reminding residents that water department employees carry identification.
If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.
