CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police arrested a man over the weekend on Memorial Drive for trespassing and panhandling.
While panhandling in Chicopee is not illegal, police said they have been receiving more calls over the last few months for complaints about people asking for money.
Police said some panhandlers are becoming increasingly aggressive.
"They're always arguing and coming up to your cars and trying to get money," said Jasmine Wilson of Springfield.
People driving down Memorial Drive in Chicopee see panhandlers waiting on the median asking for your money.
"The panhandler literally came to my car and I was trying to close the door and he wouldn't let my close the door and it's been terrible," said George Laureano of Chicopee.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that they arrested 28-year-old Michael Cabrera on Sunday near Walmart.
Police said there was an active trespassing order against him and they later found drugs on him.
According to police, in some cases, panhandlers are using Memorial Drive as their go to spot and are becoming aggressive.
"We realize that right now there is a problem with panhandling in the city especially in the Memorial Drive area. We're working with the local businesses to trepass these people from their properties to try and stop all of this aggressive panhandling," said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.
Police said what you do with your money is your choice, but they are suggesting that you find other ways to help.
"You can advise them that there are shelters, soup kitchens. There's places they can go to get help if they need it," Wilk added.
Many people are hoping police can crack down on the panhandlers and make some changes.
"Try to make less panhandlers or open more shelters or someplace where they can go and not have to worry about money," said Wilson.
"Something definitley needs to be done," Laureano noted.
If any panhandler is getting aggressive with you, police say to make sure you get their exacta location and call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.