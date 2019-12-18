CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police are warning shoppers of an uptick in skimming devices being found on local ATMs.

Authorities said this is an active investigation and that it's something they believe is connected to the holidays with more people out shopping and getting gas for the holiday travel rush.

However, they said this is when people need to slow down and check the device where they're about to slide their debit or credit card.

"This is an active investigation and it is happening, so we want the public to be aware," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

It's the time of the year where everyone is wielding their plastic amid the last minute shopping rush for the holidays, but Chicopee Police said your credit or debit card information could be at risk as they said there's been an uptick in skimming devices in the city.

"On ATM machines, as well as retail outlet machines," Wilk explained.

Wilk wouldn't confirm how many devices have been found, or at which specific ATMs, but he did share some tactics the suspects are using.

"They are created exact to look like exactly like the original equipment that’s on that device," Wilk noted.

Wilk said the best way to check for skimming devices to go to the card reader before you insert your card in and give it a little shake. He said if something comes loose, that’s when you should tell police

"They’re only put on with tape. They"re only put on temporarily for someone to get your information," Wilk added.

Wilk also showed Western Mass News a picture of a device found months ago. He said it's a camera mounted in a piece of plastic.

Wilk said these types of devices are often placed above ATM keypads to record people entering PINs. He said these are used at 'bank in a box' kiosks, where the customer swipes a card to enter the kiosk and then uses the ATM inside.

"So what scammers will do is they'll put a device on the outside door, which will read your card info, then inside at the ATM machine, they'll somehow mount a camera that will copy your pushing of the buttons of your code, so they’ll have your card information and then your PIN information," Wilk said.

Wilk said any card with a magnetic strip will let someone into one of those kiosks, like a library card, so he recommends people use those instead. He also said these operations are often sophisticated and regularly involve suspects from out of state.