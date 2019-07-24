Chicopee Police warning residents of imposter gas company workers.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warming has been issued for residents of the city of Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk says that, on Thursday, a man who claimed to be with the gas company spoke with a local 74-year-old and told her that, if she didn't pay him directly, he would be forced to shut her gas off.
The woman became concerned and asked the utility worker for his company's number so that she could contact them directly.
The alleged gas company worker provided the woman with a number before proceeding to rush back to his vehicle, stating that he had to move his truck.
As she was in the process of calling the number the alleged utility worker provided her, he drove off.
She then called the Chicopee Police Department to inform them of what transpired.
When Chicopee Police called the number that was provided to the resident, the person who answered the phone informed them that they had the wrong number and hung up.
Officer Wilk commends the Chicopee resident for asking the right questions, and would like to remind residents that they should not let a utility worker inside their home, unless they are expecting a service call or have a scheduled appointment.
If a utility worker does show up to your home unannounced, you are also asked to contact Chicopee Police immediately.
