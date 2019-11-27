CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee are warning residents of an ongoing telephone scam.
According to Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk, someone with a heavy Middle Eastern accent has allegedly been calling residents and is asking them to donate funds to support the Chicopee Police book.
Wilk says that the Chicopee Police Department is not doing any fundraising for a Chicopee Police book and that this is a scam.
If you receive a call from 413-203-9103, you are advised to let that person leave a message and do not attempt to call them back.
