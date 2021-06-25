CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summertime is here and so are the fun festivities like the Chicopee fireworks that are happening Saturday night at Szot Park.

Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee leaders on how the event will look this year.

Due to the pandemic, residents missed out on the annual fireworks last summer. But, the event is coming back in full swing this year, though they are doing things a little differently, including relocating the launching area where they set off the fireworks which some residents are worried about.

"This year I am very wary about it," Chicopee resident Gale Poirier said.

Gale Poirier lives right across the street from Szot Park and now a lot closer to where fireworks will be launched for the city's annual fireworks display Saturday night.

"Before they had it down by the gully where the water was, now they got it closer to us. I'd rather have it the way it was before," Poirier said.

Due to some work being done near the pond where they usually set off the fireworks, the city is moving their launching area up by the pool by Szot Park, which worries residents like Poirier.

"When they shoot off the fireworks...you never know where the stuff is going to land," Poirier said.

But Parks and Recreation superintendent Benjamin Strepka told Western Mass News this won't happen.

"We are still far enough away from houses. We did have the State Fire Marshal as well as the fire department out there and we did determine that the distance we are away from the houses is far enough away to keep everyone safe," Strepka said.

A portion of the upper field, splash pad and basketball courts and part of Sgt Tracy Drive will be all closed to the fireworks to keep people safe.

Musical performances, food and novelty vendors and a face painter will be available for all event-goers to enjoy.

While the fireworks celebration may have been missing in 2020, the pandemic is not slowing them down this year.

"We're hoping to have the same event that we have put on for years with the only change being the location that we shoot fireworks from," Strepka said.

"It's so exciting for the kids. especially the little ones and they love it," Poirier said.

If the rain cancels the event, it will take place on Sunday.