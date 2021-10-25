CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the third time in just two years Chicopee Provision, home to the famous 'Blue Seal' kielbasa, has had to close.
But the company is fighting back.
Production at Chicopee Provision Co., Inc. located on Sitarz Ave. was shut down after a serious gas explosion earlier this month.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the owners to find out how they are working to get the company back up and running.
It's one of several challenges that Chicopee Provision Co., Inc. has experienced in recent years.
The factory, known for its Blue Deal kielbasa, was closed down for six months following a severe flood in September 2019 — then again for a roof collapse caused by condensation in the summer of 2020 — and now they are facing yet another production shutdown after a natural gas explosion this month.
“We have to repair some ceilings. One section of the building in the back has to be walled off for now we just can’t use it where most of the damage went from the explosion. But it is really up to the insurance company right now to determine if everything is safe for us to move forward," says Caroline Donnelly, owner of the Chicopee Provision Company.
In a picture Donnelly shared with Western Mass News, you can see damage from the natural gas explosion which happened upstairs in the production area of the factory on the morning of October 4th.
"There were a few employees here. Fortunately most of the employees were done for the day. But there were people on the first floor and a couple people in that area," Donnelly explained to us.
"We had one Employee injury he had some first-degree burns but he is healing nicely," she added.
Donnelly says while the company is not able to produce new products you can still buy remaining products.
"We have been selling off everything that we have. Right now we have some kielbasa patties and some tender links and we have all of our pickled products. Actually this has been a good opportunity to catch up on all of the pickled eggs and pickled kielbasa that people like."
And while these obstacles have not been easy … Donnelly says the resilience she has seen in her team is what has kept the company alive.
"We are very lucky that our employees have stuck with us. We have a great crew and they have not given up on us and everybody still wants to work here and everybody still likes their jobs, but it has been difficult on everyone as far as the uncertainty that it throws into the mix especially with the pandemic."
This building has been home to Chicopee Provision for 93 years and Donnelly says they hope to be back up and running for the holidays.
