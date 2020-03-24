(WGGB/WSHM) -- A local business is back in business.

Chicopee Provision, home of Blue Seal kielbasa, is up and running.

A major water main break at their facility on Sitarz Avenue back in September caused them to lose a large amount of their product.

Specialized machinery was also lost, forcing them to halt production in order to fix the water damage and re-tool the facility.

The company received final approval from local fire inspectors, safety officials, as well as the USDA, and they are open and making kielbasa once again.

In addition to kielbasa, Chicopee Provision produces other Blue Seal products including hot and sweet sausage patties, blood sausage, Frankfurters, hot dogs, and bologna.

Products will start showing up in stores soon, just in time for Easter celebrations.

