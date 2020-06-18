CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, Chicopee Public Schools released a statement about a controversial post that an educator, from one of their schools, made on social media.
Officials confirmed they are aware of the situation and are looking into the matter, but have yet to release the educator's identity, saying quote:
"While we cannot comment on employee personnel issues, we want our students and families to know that we do not tolerate any form of racist, bigoted, discriminatory or hateful speech from members of our staff. We expect all of our staff to embrace the diversity of our district and support the families we serve."
