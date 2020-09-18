CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A staff member at Chicopee Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.
Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark told Western Mass News the employee notified them, which then prompted officials to follow protocols developed by Mass. Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) and the Department of Public Health (DPH).
"The last time the employee was on school premises was more than two days before the onset of symptoms during a professional development day when no students were present," Clark added.
She also said they are working in collaboration with the local health department on this matter.
