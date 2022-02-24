CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- School systems across western Mass. are still dealing with a staffing shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To hopefully help with the issue, Chicopee Public Schools hosted their first ever hiring event.
Thomas Cantin is looking to make a major career change. He wants to give back to his community, by applying to work in Chicopee Public Schools.
"I'm really looking for a career change, being able to give back. I thought that teaching, either on a substitute basis or even long term after certification, would be the best way to do that,” said Thomas Cantin of Chicopee.
He was one of dozens who showed up to Chicopee public schools' hiring event on Thursday at Chicopee Comp. High School. Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis said they have 30 open positions in the school system.
"Going from custodians, craftsmen, school nurse, paraprofessionals, teaching positions," said Francis.
Francis said since the start of the pandemic, the school system has struggled to find qualified applicants for the many different openings.
"The pandemic was not kind to the teaching ranks, and the education field in general,..We have more than we've ever had before," said Francis.
That's why they chose to host this hiring event for the first time ever, making offers on the spot to those who fit the job....and can start right away.
"I’ve already offered three, a couple paraprofessionals, and a couple building substitute positions," said Francis.
When Western Mass News stopped by, there were already 60 applicants who showed up for the event. A great turnout, Francis hoped people like Cantin will show up who want to help fill the need for educators.
"There's quite a bit of stress out there. many people have been leaving the teaching profession for a multitude of reasons and I think where there's an opportunity to want to step in to a different role, They should consider that at least," said Cantin.
If you missed this hiring event, you can still apply on the Chicopee Public Schools website.
