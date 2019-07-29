CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - $43.1 billion. That's how much the state government is expected to spend in fiscal year 2020.
This year, more funds will be diverted to public education, and, today, Chicopee Public Schools were presented with a check signifying that monetary boost.
"This is an awful lot of money and it's going to make a major difference in this school year," Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos tells us.
Chicopee Public Schools accepting a check on Monday worth far more than its weight.
"There is nothing more important that the state does than to support and fund our schools, and to provide an education for our young people," stated Sen. Eric Lesser.
Senator Eric Lesser tells Western Mass News this money comes as a result of the fiscal year 2020 budget, specifically the Chapter 70 State Aid to Public Schools Program.
Sen. Lesser says this is an outdated formula that hasn't seen changes in years.
"The state still appropriates money to schools based off a 1993 policy, which, frankly, is antiquated and needs to be updated," says Sen. Lesser.
And it has been, at least for this year.
In Chicopee, overall state funding is up nearly $5 million.
In East Longmeadow, about a million, Granby and Ludlow each seeing thousands, and Springfield, perhaps the biggest winner of them all, saw an increased budget of $25 million.
So where is all of that money going to be going?
For that, you have to come inside the school.
John miarecki directs the budget and finance committee in chicopee.
"With some of those funds, we've gotten social workers, able to put about $350,000 towards technology, go to supplies for our teachers and our schools, go to the technology that the schools need and the kids need to do their work on a daily basis," John Miarecki, the Chicopee Budget and Finance Committee Director, stated.
Laura Demakis leads the Union for Chicopee Educators.
"I'm thrilled with the $5 million, but we need the formula changed," said Demakis.
Demakis, like Lesser, says the Chapter 70 formula for state funding is too black and white, and needs to take into account specific needs.
"E.L.L., sped, kids of low income, health insurance," said Demakis.
This is why she's continuing to fight for the Promise Act, which would pump an additional $22 million into Chicopee schools, $1.4 billion statewide.
"Society has changed. Demographics have changed. Technology has changed. We need to spend it wherever it needs to be, so that the students get the services they need to be able to get their education," added Demakis.
The budget was passed last week. The governor has ten days to sign it.
