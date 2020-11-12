CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Public Schools is making adjustments to their learning model due to increased COVID-19 cases.
Supt. Lynn Clark said Thursday that the district moves to full remote learning starting next Wednesday, November 18.
The last day of in-person learning will be Tuesday, November 17.
Clark notes that the announcement was made "with a heavy heart" after the district completed nine weeks of in-person learning.
As of Thursday, there are 272 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and officials said gatherings are a contributing factor.
“As we know, we’re all starting to feel what’s called, "COVID-19 fatigue" and the messages we can’t do that we need to work together and stay vigilant,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.
The return to in-person will be no sooner than December 7. Clark noted that it is possible that remote learning could continue beyond that date, depending on the metrics.
Meanwhile, Chicopee has created a vaccine task force which has a plan to distribute the coronavirus vaccine when it's available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
