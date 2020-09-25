CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee residents are now back in their homes after crews completed a controlled burn of a hazardous material Thursday night.
It’s a much quieter scene today than it was yesterday and investigators told us they have determined how the so-called energetic material ended up in that Chicopee home.
A charred shed sits on the Chicopee property on Summer Street. It was the scene of a careful operation Thursday night to get rid of a dangerous material by way of a controlled burn.
“The individual that used to live at that residence from time to time was observed dumping substances on the grass,” said Chicopee Fire Chief Dan Stamborski.
This morning, fire investigators had more answers about the hazardous discovery that forced dozens from their homes on Thursday.
The substance in question was described as an energetic material - a term used for things like propellants, explosives, and pyrotechnic compositions – is still not known, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told Western Mass News.
“I'm not sure because the material was never tested. Again, it was highly flammable and it was obviously very much a concern of what happened the day before, where there was a fire that was related to this particular material,” Vieau added. "
Stamborski told Western Mass News that the hazardous substance was detected on a significant portion of the property.
“There was no way to tell how deep into the ground it went. It had gone into the ground a little. The mound was probably a foot high and measured, I’m estimating, about eight feet in length.
Stamborski said the material was successfully burned off and the problem was mitigated with minimal damage.
Shelley Trehey's childhood home, where her mother and sister still live, is located right behind the shed where the substance was found. She told us the back of her family's home was damaged by the intense flames, but she is very thankful the situation was handled.
“It’s heartbreaking in way, but there could been a lot more damage. Somebody could have thrown out a match or a lit cigarette and it really could have been a huge explosion and a horrible site and a loss of life even,” said Trehey. “The actual shed where the material was was closest to this house than it was even to its own house. So it has most of the damage on the back siding.”
She said the damage would have been worse if crews didn't take precautions beforehand.
“They did board ahead of time before they did the burn and they got really prepared, so it saved everything,” she said.
“It was nice to come home more for the kids,” said Frankie Borrero. “I have a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old, and they were exhausted.”
Borrero and his two children have lived on Summer Street in Chicopee for more than 12 years.
He said on Thursday morning, they were evacuated from their home so officials could conduct a controlled burning of a hazardous material discovered on a neighbor's property.
“Being out and about for 11 hours was pretty exhausting, and then finally we had to get escorted by the gas company and they us in at about 10,” he said.
Investigators said the hazardous material was energized, but could not identify it. the State Fire Marshal's office said no charges will be fired, because the person in question is deceased.
“Everything went as planned and we’re ready to move forward,” Vieau said. “As a precaution, neighborhood properties were boarded up, their windows, to protect the windows and the interior of those buildings. That's all coming down now and people can get back to their new normal.”
The city is still trying to determine the extent of damage to homes in the area. They hope private insurance companies will cover the repair costs.
