CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Clean up from Sunday's storm is underway as more rain is on the way. Western Mass News spoke with one resident whose home was severely damaged during the storm and a tree company who helped with the clean-up.
In Charbonneau Terrace in Chicopee crews were work today removing a massive tree that fell onto this house. the homeowner told Western Mass News it will be a costly repair, but he's just thankful no one was injured.
"I'm doing the best I can to get things done...This is life, you know, you have good patches and bad ones, this is just one of the bad ones," said Paul Callahan of Chicopee.
Callahan, who did not want his face shown on camera, told Western Mass News he was home when an 80-year-old black locust tree crashed into his home Sunday around noon.
“I figured a big tree came down. First thing I did was check my tenant, 'Are you ok?' he said 'yeah I’m fine,'" said Callahan.
He rents a portion of the home out to one tenant, who is displaced for now. And it could be a while before they return.
“I mean there’s severe damage,” said Callahan.
We spoke to Ben White, the owner of Dukes LLC, about how his crew tackles tree removal in a situation like this.
“We’re going to get it off as quick as we can and tarp the roof to prevent water damage,“ said White.
White said it may be an expensive price tag.
“He’s probably got about $50-$100,000 worth of damage to the home," said White.
Tree companies like Dukes prepare for this time of year, when white said microbursts and tropical systems like Henri often cause incidents like this.
Callahan's home is located right next to the Connecticut River. White told western mass news in addition to the location, this damage was caused by some exposed roots and tree decay.
as for what you can do to make sure this doesn't happen to you?
“We recommend that you have your tree people come out and check your trees annually,“ said White.
