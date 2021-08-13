CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News checked in on storm damage in Chicopee following Thursday's storm.
When Western Mass News was on the scene, cleanup has not yet begun on the corner of Willwood Street and Lacasse Avenue, where a large tree has been uprooted. Over in Holyoke, we found a woman trapped in her apartment after a tree fell.
"Pretty shocked. I heard a pretty loud bang. And then all this debris, you couldn't even get out. It went into our hallway. You know I gotta get up and down the stairs. I have a hard time as it is," said Johanna Rivera of Taylor Street,"
A scare for Holyoke Rivera when a tree fell, hitting her deck in Thursday night's storm. It remained down on Friday morning, blocking the entrance she uses to get in and out of her home. She asked that we not show her face on camera. She told Western Mass News that she is disabled and wasn't able to leave her Taylor Street apartment after the tree came down.
"I was already inside, so I was kind of trapped inside. Until they cleaned everything, I couldn't go outside," said Rivera.
Johanna told us neighbors helped her make a walkway. Western Mass News got answers for her on who is responsible for clearing the tree. Here's what we found out.
If a tree falls on your property, the homeowner or the landlord is responsible for the clean-up.
If a tree falls down on a public road or sidewalk, the city is responsible for it.
Meanwhile, Western Mass news found this scene in Chicopee, a tree limb had fallen onto a fence in Ronald Sanchez's property, and part of his neighbor's backyard. Sanchez got to work right away.
"All I know is that we have to clean up now. make sure we keep the neighbors happy and fix my fence up," said Sanchez.
He told Western Mass News he was in South Carolina on his way to Florida for vacation when his dad called him. Now his vacation is turning into more work.
"I have another week off of vacation. So I guess I'll be cleaning up and get this covered up to keep my yard private," said Sanchez.
We checked back in with the resident in Holyoke and learned her landlord has now cleared the tree away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.