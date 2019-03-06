CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break caused some headaches for some Chicopee residents while they were getting ready to start their day Wednesday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m. a water main near Wilson Avenue and Chicopee Street broke, and while water has since been restored, some residents are continuing to clean up the mess.
"When I got up at 7 o'clock with the dogs barking the whole road was flooded and when I opened up my basement door, I had water to the top of the bottom stair," said Chicopee resident Theresa Kenfeild.
Kenfeild told Western Mass News that was the moment she immediately called her husband to come home.
"I went down stairs and we had like six inches of water in the cellar and now everything is all ruined. The refrigerator is gone, the freezer is gone, it blew everything out," Kenfeild.
The homeowners said the Chicopee Department of Public Works stepped in to help.
"They came in and they got some of the water out and they called this company here to do the rest and clean the floors up cause it is all mud down there," explained Kenfeild.
"It's a finished cellar and unfortunately all that work has gone down the tubes," Kenfeild added.
The Chicopee DPW said the cold weather may have caused the water main to break.
"During the winter season of the pipes are shallower so when we get deeper frost our waterlines are at risk," said Chicopee DPW Superintendent Elizabette Botelho.
"When you go to turn the water on, turn your cold water tap one let it run till the water is running free and clear," Botelho added.
According to the DPW, the pipe was 50 years old.
The homeowners told Western Mass News they called their insurance company which will help with some of the cost of repairs.
