CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Community members came together for the 30th Annual Homeless Person's Memorial Day in Chicopee at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus.
The weekend-long event is a way to remember those who have died while being homeless in the past.
There was artwork displayed on Front Street.
Residents in the community could drive by to remember those who have died on the streets.
