CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in Chicopee are picking up the pieces in the aftermath of a powerful storm that swept through yesterday afternoon.
High winds sent trees crashing down and rain flooding the streets.
It is clean up day here in Chicopee...
The powerful storm came in and hit hard on Wednesday afternoon.
This summer has been filled with tornadoes, microbursts, straight-line winds, but what’s the difference and why are we seeing so many extreme storms?
Much of the damage was around Claredon Street and McKinstry Street.
Western Mass News found many trees down, including a large branch that landed on someone's car.
Kennett Calentine, who lives in Chicopee explained the experience after the tree fell on the car.
"The tree fell on the car so ya I was kinda scared," Calentine said.
The storm left community members wondering what type of weather caused so much damage...
"It sounded like it was a mini-tornado it was crazy the wind was bad," Calentine explained.
It was the latest violent weather to hit Massachusetts this summer.
Just in July, Longmeadow was hit with a damaging microburst on the 6th, two and a half weeks later tornadoes ripped through cape cod and one week later a microburst swept through the two Franklin County communities of Deerfield and Montague…and one day later, the severe storm in Chicopee.
"If you have more energy more humidity you have more um potential available energy to work with then you have the greater potential for storm storms so July was extremely hot and humid it kinda makes sense that we had more storms in July," Calentine noted.
Western Mass News meteorologist Dan Brown breaks down the difference between a tornado...
"Well, we all know what a tornado is when you have a twisting motion you have a funnel cloud. That's a tornado," Brown explained.
Compared to a microburst like the ones in Longmeadow and Franklin county...
"When it comes to a microburst those are strong straight-line winds that come down from the crowd and they push out on all sides and angles of the storm so when the wind hits the ground it kind of explodes and pushes out in all directions," Brown said.
And straight-line winds.
"There are just strong winds that are straight-line winds maybe it doesn't push out from all directions maybe it is from one side it may not be as strong as a microburst in terms of speeds of the wind and it may," Brown noted.
The Department of Public Works has been hard at work making sure roads are clear and everyone is safe throughout the city.
The National Weather Service originally said a microburst hit Chicopee, but right now they said they have not made a definite conclusion.
