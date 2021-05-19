CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--a Public Hearing was held Wednesday night in the city of Chicopee for residents to express their concerns about the illegal dirt bike riders and illegal drag racers taking over the streets.

People in the city said this is now a quality of life issue, the loud noises wake them up at night, their kids can’t play outside because of safety concerns and ultimately, they want to see these riders off the streets.

"My apartment, unfortunately, faces the Chicopee River it’s what I also refer to as the Indianapolis 500,” a Chicopee resident said.

There’s been many sleepless days and nights for people in the city of Chicopee.

“The noise is excessive from 4 pm to 11 pm it’s just excessive it’s just constant one after the other…I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve been woken up in the middle of the night thinking is it someone doing fireworks or someone shooting in my parking lot,” a Chicopee resident said.

City residents in a public hearing one by one listed their concerns about the illegal dirt bike riders and drag racers that are wreaking havoc on the city.

“They’re turning our public streets into their playgrounds and that’s unfair, and playground is too light of a word…there are babies who need to grow and foster who can’t get a good night sleep,” a Chicopee resident said.

City Councilor Bill Courchesne organized the meeting on Wednesday night. He told Western Mass News he shares in the public's outcry.

“I live off of Chicopee street, I hear it day in and day out but it’s very difficult problem to fix because it is so random even though it happens every day,” Courchesne told Western Mass News.

Not only is the noise from the illegal riders a major concern, but also a safety concern for the community as a whole.

‘They’re fast they do wheelies they have go pros and they run the stop signs…we just recently fenced our backyard so we can keep our toddler in the backyard him playing in the backyard it’s not going to happen right now it’s just too dangerous,” a Chicopee resident said.

While residents said they know the Chicopee Police Department is short-staffed, they want to make sure Police know this is an urgent issue.

“Maybe put some guys undercover bikes cars whatever so they can wait and catch up discuss it happens all the time we just never know when it’s going to happen we just know it’s going to happen every day,” a Chicopee resident said.

An issue they say is only growing by the day.

“It’s going to get worse as the weather gets warmer we’re coming to summer the kids are home from school they’re going to be outside playing,” A Chicopee resident said.

One city councilor reminded the public there are over 1100 streets in Chicopee. while Police are aware of the problem he said it’s an issue that can’t be fixed overnight but is a priority.