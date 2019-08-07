CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new sign is up in one Chicopee neighborhood to give police important information in an effort to help stop speeders.
The sign on Crestwood Street is new. It blinks when a driver is going above the speed limit.
People in the neighborhood said they are happy the police department put this up, but there is still work to be done to stop speeders.
"Speeding is a huge issue," said one resident, who didn't want to appear on-camera.
On Crestwood Street in Chicopee, the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but residents said that doesn’t stop drivers from hitting the gas.
"I asked somebody to slow down and he slammed on his breaks, threatened to killed me. Uh, my neighbors came out and luckily, I took pictures of his license plate. He came back about five minutes later with a gun, waving it around, so we thought it was a gun. Later on that evening, he was pulled over with a BB gun that looked very much like a pistol," that resident explained.
The woman, who lives on Crestwood, did not want to show her face on camera. She told Western Mass News she has often called the Chicopee Police Department for help.
"Well, because I have kids, the neighborhood has kids, and they fly down the street. I’m afraid to let them to walk the dog, ride their bikes, play basketball on the street, none of that," the resident explained.
In response, Chicopee Police, along with the traffic bureau, installed a new speed sign a few days ago to let people know they are going to fast.
"If you are exceeding the speed limit, it is going to light up to show, so you know slow down," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk said it not only warns driver, but it keeps track of each drivers speed.
"Well, it tells us how many vehicles travel down the street, the average speed of the vehicle, and the different time of day," Wilk added.
That way, the police department has the exact times when drivers are pushing the peddle, giving them a more accurate time to patrol.
"If there is an issue and someone is calling saying there is speeding going on and we check the data between two and three is the highest amount of speeds, highest amount of volume, we can focus an officer enforcement during that time," Wilk noted,
Wilk said the sign will stay up as long as drivers keep speeding.
"If it starts to show that vehicles are slowing down, obviously officers will be here doing extra enforcement when they can. It all depends. If it does show that speeds have decreased, it will move to another location where we are having an issue," Wilk said.
Wilk said the speed sign was put up because enough people called the police department to make them aware. He urges anyone in Chicopee to give the police department a call if they are concerned about speeding in their area.
