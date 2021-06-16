CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A multi-family house fire in Chicopee Sunday left 11 residents and their pets without a home.

Western Mass News spoke to one of the families impacted.

The family told Western Mass News their house was completely destroyed. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, but are worried that help may run out.

“It’s all destroyed. Water everywhere,” Jose Santiago of Chicopee said.

A Chicopee family left with almost nothing after fire destroyed their multi-family house on Chicopee Street Sunday afternoon.

“I could salvage only a little bit but after that everything else is gone,” Santiago said.

When our Western Mass News crews first arrived on the fire scene, we could see heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

“It lasted all day. All the way until nighttime,” Santiago said.

19-year-old Jose Santiago was alongside his stepfather, Vincente Martinez on Wednesday as they visited the burned-out building.

“We lost everything. I’m just thinking about it every day. We can’t do anything about it,” Santiago said.

The family of six told us they have received help from the American Red Cross to stay in a hotel, but funds are running out.

“At one point we’re going to start paying for the rooms with our own money,” Santiago said.

Martinez told us their pets: a dog, a hamster and two guinea pigs are staying with a relative.

“None of the fish survived,” Santiago said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family as they search for a new home, which must be wheelchair accessible for Martinez.

“We have to find one that obviously is not a third floor or second floor something we can build a ramp,” Santiago said.

The Chicopee Fire Department said the cause of the fire was electrical.