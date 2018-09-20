Chicopee residents to experience water discoloration due to routine maintenance.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Department of Public Works is advising the public to not panic if they see any discoloration in their water.
According to a statement from the Chicopee Mayor's office, the Chicopee DPW will be doing some routine maintenance work on the city's water system and residents may seem some discoloration in their water as a result.
Residents are advised to run a cold tap for ten minutes to flush it out.
If residents continue to experience this problem, they are advised to contact the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.
Today is the only day DPW crews are expected to be doing routine maintenance.
A robocall is expected to go out to all Chicopee residents to ensure that everyone is fully aware.
