CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cinco de Mayo is one of the busiest days of the year for Mexican restaurants, but due to COVID-19, the celebration - as well as the business - won’t be the same.
However, Frontera Grill in Chicopee wants to keep the fiesta going drive-thru style.
Frontera Grill plans to have their Chicopee parking lot filled.
People will be able to come in, drive-thru style, as they wait to get their food on Cinco de Mayo.
“In our parking lot, they’re going to drive through. We’re going to have signs. We’re going to be able to provide the food right there by their cars without them, hopefully, getting out of the car,” said Frontera owner Federico Mendiola.
Over at Frontera Grill, they’re still trying to give people a festive atmosphere on Cinco de Mayo.
“We want to make sure this will give them a little normalcy and if they want to have a get together at home,” Mendiola noted.
In an effort to bring in those drive-through customers, the restaurant has deals going on, such as fajitas for two with a six pack of beer.
Mendiola said it's important for customers to realize where their money is going.
“When you buy from Frontera Grill, you’re buying from somebody local, somebody who’s going to spend their money local,” Mendiola added.
Typically, Cinco de Mayo is a very busy day, but even with the social distancing restrictions, Mendiola remains optimistic.
“Not making money is big. It’s bad, but we’re not out on the street like other places. Some places closed down and they won’t be able to open back up," Mendiola said.
You can order online from the restaurant today with what time you want your food to be ready tomorrow, so you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home.
