CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An unusual COVID-19 vaccination clinic was set up inside a Chicopee restaurant on Thursday as Behavioral Health Network tried to target populations that are unvaccinated.
Having a vaccine clinic inside of a restaurant is one of the first we’re hearing about in the area, but as far as the turnout goes, the numbers were only in the single digits.
The mobile vaccination clinic at Frontera Grill in Chicopee was held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday. In those four hours, only nine shots were given out today. They had Moderna and Johnson and Johnson doses available.
Connecting directly with those out and about in the community is the reason why this location was selected.
“We decided to go with the people are and we have been working with owners, restaurants, and different establishments within western Mass. and this is one of the establishments that was really welcoming to us and so we decided to come here,” said Kristy Santos with Behavioral Health Network.
This is one of the first restaurant stops for Behavioral Health Network in the area. The owner told Western Mass News he wants to do everything he can for people to get vaccinated.
“I told them it would be a pleasure for us to do it and contribute to getting people vaccinated because I feel personally that it is something that is important, to keep people safe around you,” said Federico Mendiola, owner of Frontera Grill.
The incentive today was if customers got the vaccine, they got 10 percent off their bill.
If you missed the vaccine clinic Thursday, don’t worry. They will be back to Frontera Grill on August 26 and Mendiola said people will get 15 percent off their bill for getting the vaccine there in August.
