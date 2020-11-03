CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Restaurants and bars that serve food are bracing for the impact of Gov. Charlie Baker's new order that will force them to close for in-person dining every night at 9:30 starting Friday.
It will hurt businesses already struggling in the pandemic, but also employees too.
With a recent spike in coronavirus cases, Baker is cracking down on closing times at restaurants, bars that serve food and entertainment venues advising them to stop on-site food service at 9:30 p.m. beginning Friday.
This is not welcome news at Rumbleseat in Chicopee.
“Really I feel badly for my staff,” Owner Bill Stetson said. “We’re going to have to cut staff by 20 to 30 percent right away, and as the weeks go on, maybe more.”
The owner said because they’re going to be closing at 9:30 p.m., they’re not going to get as large of a crowd as they’re used to.
“We’re going to lose our crowd probably at 8:30 ‘cause nobody is going to come out to eat at 8 p.m., 8:30 and have to leave in an hour,” he said.
One customer said she was employed as a bartender in the area before the pandemic started, but since mid-March, life has not been ideal for her.
“I have no job,” the Chicopee resident said. “I’m unemployed. Short of filing for my retirement and my pension. I am not surviving.”
The resident, who did not want to give us her name, said she collects unemployment. She said the two bars she worked for are trying to get to the point where they can serve food, but with the governor’s new order, she said it will be even more difficult for her to get back to work.
“I got an extension, but I am good for five more weeks,” she said. “Who can live off of $170 a week when you got a mortgage, food, insurance?”
The governor has not offered a possible end date for this advisory.
