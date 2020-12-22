CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a new set of restrictions coming immediately after Christmas, aiming to slow the spread of covid-19.

The new restrictions target indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as capacity, which will impact many local businesses.

We spoke with Brianne Jordan, the manager at Frontera Grille, who told us it feels like it’s a new requirement each month, but they’ve adjusted before and will have to adjust again.

The governor's decision comes as the state has already reverted back to Phase 3, Step 1 in its reopening plan.

Many local restaurants and business are already impacted by the fall back.

Come Saturday, the impact will be even greater as Baker said business capacity will be lowered to 25 percent.

Outdoor gatherings at public venues can be no more than 25 people and indoor gatherings at public venues no more than 10 people.

Jordan told Western Mass News that the initial restrictions were already difficult to adjust to and now, with more coming their way, she said it’s no surprise.

“It was a lot to tackle. In the beginning, when we first did, you know, we had to build all these things between the booths and personally, I struggled when I came to wearing a mask every day and I can honestly tell you if it’s just become normal at this point now.”

Jordan said it is encouraging to know these restrictions are planned to only be in place for two weeks. She said her staff will have to continue go adjust on the fly.

Jordan also said they will continue to step up their efforts with curbside pick-up and delivery.