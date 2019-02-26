CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Frontera Grill in Chicopee remains closed Tuesday.
A panel from the roof flew off the building and they had a gas line issue because of the wind last night.
The restaurant said that they are working with Columbia Gas to make sure they are ready and safe for business.
They are hoping to be back to business as usual tomorrow.
