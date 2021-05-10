CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee is closed as police continue their investigation into a serious crash that happened last week.
According to police, Abbey Memorial Drive will be closed from Broadway to Academy Street until further notice.
Investigators indicated that they were planning on getting back to us later today with more information on the conditions of those involved.
Stick with Western Mass News both on-air and online for the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.