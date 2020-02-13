CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a late-morning robbery in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to that robbery at 1057 Montgomery Street around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
Wilk added that police put schools in proximity of the scene on shelter-in-place for a time while officers and K-9 units search the area.
Chicopee Public Schools said in a Facebook post that those schools included,
Lambert-Lavoie School, Bellamy Middle School, and Chicopee Comp. and that it was a precaution due to the incident. They added that the shelter-in-place was from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
