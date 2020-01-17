CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A banner day for the city of Chicopee on Friday as the first-ever all-female fire engine crew is on duty.
Some may call it girl power, but these firefighters say it’s just a typical day of work but with a new team.
"No matter the profession, anyone can do any job as long as you put your mind to it, so having a team of women makes us all stronger," Chicopee firefighter Valeri Stein tells us.
Those women, Lt. Dina Brunetti, Kiersten Therrien, and Valeri Stein, are running Engine 7.
While they say it’s business as usual inside, they are looking forward to the message being sent outside.
"It’s more about the community and being able to mostly younger females out there, that say, you know it is 2020 and we’d like to keep seeing a push," stated Lt. Brunetti.
Lt. Brunetti tells Western Mass News she’s been with the fire department for fifteen years, but Friday night, she can go home to her family with an important message.
"I have two daughters myself to be able to tell them we can all do this. This is normal," said Lt. Brunetti.
Although this is happening for the first time on Friday, the women say they hope soon this will be considered a norm.
"This is nice to be here and to be making history for the city, but we really just hope, someday, it just becomes part of the fire department, and it’s not this big 'wow' in the city," added Lt. Brunetti.
