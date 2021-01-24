CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One former Chicopee school bus driver is putting her transportation experience to good use during the pandemic.
Jessika Rozki created Rozki's Rides in 2019 to help families get around safely and smoothly. It's a professional children's transportation service for residents all across western Mass.
She told Western Mass News that helping working parents is a big bonus for her company.
"There was a lot of parents struggling with their work schedules and being able to have someone bring their kids to school or to pick them up," she explained. "So, I was able to create a service that would help them."
Rozki told us COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place to ensure every rider's safety. Anyone looking for more information on Rozki's Rides can click here.
