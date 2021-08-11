CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There was heated discussion during the Chicopee school committee meeting Wednesday night regarding a possible mask mandate for city schools.
Tensions were running high in that meeting. While there was no vote on a mask mandate, the city's health director recommended putting one in place.
The superintendent of schools Lynn Clark said a survey revealed 49% of parents said masks shouldn't be worn for those vaccinated, while 51% said yes they should.
When staff was asked that same question, 54% said “no vaccinated people shouldn't have to wear masks.”
One city teacher speaking out against the potential mandate, worried about her students having to wear masks for long periods of time.
"We could be causing more harm than good, children need oxygen we were asked to do as many mask breaks as possible for students, this means health officials knew masking would be problematic," she said.
The city's health director says with cases on the rise and low vaccination rates, the school committee should implement a mask mandate, several committee members also spoke out in agreement.
Committee member David Barsalou was outspoken against the potential mandate, strongly questioning why children and those vaccinated would need to wear masks all day.
"I’m supposed to vote on something that is going to affect every person in this district who got vaccinated and followed those protocols and yet they still have to wear a mask it makes no logical sense to me...people want their lives back and I can’t believe a year later we’re working on this BS again," said Barsalou.
The committee will be holding a special meeting to vote on the mandate next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.