CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty students were dismissed Tuesday from Chicopee Comp High School after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
A member of the school committee said Thursday was the last day that teacher was in the building. The 20 students were sent home Tuesday to self-quarantine.
“It’s something you really don’t want to have to do but you have to have a plan in place in case something like this happens, you have to be ready for it,” said Donald LaMothe, school committee member.
On Tuesday, the students were sent home from school, and officials confirmed to western mass news that the teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s part of our plan that we put together that if a teacher test positive or student anybody in close contact would be quarantined for 14 days,” he said. “If they get a test and it comes back negative, they only have to quarantine for 10 days.”
LaMothe said the last day the teacher was in the building was Thursday. He said the staff member was out of work on Friday and then got tested for COVID-19.
When that test came back positive, the students were all identified as close contacts, but LaMothe said those students were not in close contact with anyone else in the school.
“They were in a small cohort and they were isolated,” he said.
The city of Chicopee is currently operating under a phased-in learning model, gradually bringing students back into the building for a hybrid learning plan.
LaMothe said he still thinks the city’s plan is safe.
“You can get COVID even if you’re not in school,” he said. “You’re seeing that in Springfield and you’re seeing that even here in Chicopee with the four or five police officers.”
The assistant superintendent said they did enhanced cleaning in the building Tuesday night.
