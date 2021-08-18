CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Chicopee school committee passed a mask/face covering mandate for the 2021-22 school year after a final vote of 7-3. The mandate will remain in place until updated or rescinded by the school committee.
According to the revised policy read at the meeting by chairperson John Vieau, masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn by people in school buildings and on school transportation. Masks will not be required during mask breaks, while eating and drinking, during physical education classes or while outside.
There will be policy exemptions under certain circumstances, such as those with medical behavioral or other challenges. Exemptions must be approved by the building principal in consolidation with the school nurse.
Student’s families and staff are required to provide their own face masks, according to the policy, however, disposable masks will be provided by the district for those that arrive at a building or board transportation without one.
