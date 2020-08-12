CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the state releases new guidance for how schools should reopen this fall, one local school committee is making that tough decision tonight.
A Chicopee School Committee member said he received more calls from parents of teachers than parents of students about how the schools should reopen this fall.
"We have to get to the point where we're bringing kids back in, but we need to look at that metric to see where we were at for cases," said Chicopee School Committee member Donald Lamothe.
As decision day for school districts' reopening plans gets closer, the Chicopee School Committee is voting on their plan Wednesday night, just as a new model from the state shows how schools should continue learning.
"Right now, Chicopee is in the yellow, so that’s going to scare people until we don’t want kids in school," Lamothe explained.
This new map tracks COVID-19 data and based on the color, recommends a learning model, according to the state, the towns here in yellow should have remote or hybrid learning.
The City of Holyoke originally planned for hybrid learning, but after this guidance came out, the school district announced Wednesday, they will now move to a remote model to begin the year.
But Lamothe told Western Mass News he doesn't think the map will be a factor in the vote.
"If it were green, would it change peoples' minds? I don’t think, so I think people are that scared," he noted.
He said his vote Wednesday night, will go towards a phased-in approach, beginning remote with an end date and a plan to bring students back at some point.
"There’s a lot of special needs kids and career tech kids. You can’t learn how to be an electrician without doing hands-on. Some of the special needs kids have IEPs that we need to honor by state law," he said.
He also said it's not just the parents of students who are voicing their concerns.
"I’ve had more phone calls from teachers' parents then I have teachers, which I find odd, but I guess they’re concerned for their sons and daughters, so yes, there’s real fear out there," Lamothe said.
He told us he doesn't feel a fully remote learning plan is what's best, and it would send a ripple effect into the community.
"Are we going to have layoffs? We’re not gonna need crossing guards or bus drivers. It’s going to affect the economy and a lot of people's lives doing a remote. There’s a lot of parents that have jobs, how do they stay home with their kids if they’re working?" he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.