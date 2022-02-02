CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – On Wednesday night, the Chicopee School Committee heard arguments for and against a new technology aimed at locking up students’ cell phones.
The committee specifically voted on waiving a portion of the cell phone policy at both Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
This issue has had a lot of people talking, and the public had the chance to weigh in Wednesday night.
Even though the parents we spoke with are pretty much evenly divided on the issue, the Chicopee School Committee was not.
They voted 11 to 1 on this motion Wednesday night.
Chicopee School Committee members voted overwhelmingly in favor of temporarily waiving a portion of the Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comprehensive High School’s cell phones and electronic devices policy.
“That would eliminate their use of cell phones during lunch and in designated areas and it no longer allows them to use their cell phones for academic purposes,” one school committee member said during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Committee members argued that the policy was outdated, having been put in place in 2018 before students were given Chromebooks.
This comes as Chicopee High School proposed a system where students’ cell phones would be locked up in magnetic pouches through the entire school day. This was suggested in response to pleas from teachers who said that they are struggling with keeping students focused in class.
“Principal Kruser did make it clear to me that her faculty and staff… they need something and they need something now,” another member said.
Western Mass News spoke with parents before the meeting, and they were split on the policy.
“I think it's a good thing, you know, as I was growing up we didn't have cell phones and we came out pretty good,” said Neal Johnson. “You know, education is important.”
“There’s no reason they shouldn't have it during lunch,” said Jennifer Picard. “It’s a break, just like work.”
The vote to waive the policy opened the door for the administration to implement the student cell phone lock-up, which would make Chicopee High the first school in western Massachusetts to do so.
However, some committee members were not so convinced that this was the right move.
“We’re talking high school kids,” one member argued. “Most of them, by the time they hit junior year, are right on the verge of becoming adults, and I don't like the fact that we’re treating high school students like children.”
The school committee handles policy and the administration handles implementation, so the committee will not be voting on the cell phone pouches.
If the administration decides, a trial program would begin this March and run through the next school year.
