CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are working to restore computers in one local school district after being hit with ransomware.
The IT department for Chicopee Public Schools said that the district's infrastructure and workstations were attacked by Ryuk ransomware on Friday, resulting in encrypted files.
The district said that staff took quick action to restore server and network functionality.
IT crews are now working to reimage Windows-based computers throughout the school system.
"Data of the school district was not compromised or put at risk," the district noted.
While that work is ongoing, teachers are able to use iPads and Chromebooks to continue classroom operations.
