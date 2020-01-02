CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, a crisis team will be at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee as students, staff, and families deal with the loss of fifth grader Minhal Hussain who died tragically over the holidays.
That student who passed away was just 10 years old and the community is just heartbroken.
The school's principal said Hussain was a kind and smart student.
Litwin School has posted a tribute to Hussain on Facebook. They said he was laid to rest on Wednesday after being pulled from the river, along with his 11-year-old cousin, following their disappearance while playing last weekend.
It was Saturday afternoon when police said Hussain and his cousin went out to play in the woods and never came home.
Search crews were out throughout the weekend near the Chicopee River.
Hussain's 11-year-old cousin was pulled from the Chicopee River on Saturday. He passed away on Sunday.
Search teams found Hussain's body two days ago.
The principal has encouraged parents not to keep their children home from school, so they all can grieve together.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
