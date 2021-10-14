The school's executive director, Gill Traverso told Western Mass News Thursday night was a culmination of a month-long celebration. Students, their parents and community members all came together.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Friday. Thursday, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee held one final celebration.

The school's executive director, Gill Traverso told Western Mass News Thursday night was a culmination of a month-long celebration. Students, their parents and community members all came together.

"We do have a large Latino community here we want to recognize our culture our history and I think more importantly we want to build a sense of family within the school," said Traverso.

Traverso goes on to say that Thursday was also about showcasing student talent.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.