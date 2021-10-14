CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Hispanic Heritage Month ends on Friday. Thursday, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee held one final celebration.
The school's executive director, Gill Traverso told Western Mass News Thursday night was a culmination of a month-long celebration. Students, their parents and community members all came together.
"We do have a large Latino community here we want to recognize our culture our history and I think more importantly we want to build a sense of family within the school," said Traverso.
Traverso goes on to say that Thursday was also about showcasing student talent.
