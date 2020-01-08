CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee School Committee met tonight and we learned new details about what happened during today’s lockdown of three schools after reports of someone with a gun.
We now know that there was never any gun at the Chicopee Academy and it ended up being a stapler.
Two students, ages 16 and 19, were arrested as a result and while it was a false alarm, School Committee members say protocol was followed to a 't' today.
At a school committee meeting Wednesday night, Superintendent Richard Rege debriefed his colleagues on what exactly happened inside the school.
He says that an employee, a cook inside the school to be specific, reported she saw two students with, what appeared to be, weapons.
The superintendent says that staff member did…
“Exactly what we train our staff to do, which was to get to a phone very quickly, call it in, and the principal took the call and went immediately into lockdown," Superintendent Rege tells us.
With a school resource officer on the campus, they immediately jumped into action.
“They were able to download camera footage of that area and looking at the cameras, it appeared as if there were possibly pistols, and at that time, the all-call went out and that’s when we had full response from everybody; State Police and local," explained Superintendent Rege.
After further investigation by all those agencies...
“As it turned out, there were no weapons. These were kids fooling around. They had taken staplers and fooling with the staplers, so they were long, had them hid in some kind of cloth so that they can only see on the video the snub nose of the stapler, so it looked very much like a gun and they were holding it like a gun as if it were going to shoot," continued Superintendent Rege.
But today, school officials are thankful that no one was harmed and everyone responded as needed.
“That’s why we do as many drills as we do and sometimes, we get complaints from parents like, ‘Well geez. Another drill?’, and we say yeah, because we want those drills to become muscle memory where there’s almost no thought involved. When they hear those words, they know exactly what they’re expected to do," says Superintendent Rege.
“Public safety is our priority when it comes to everybody. I’m talking about teachers, faculty, students, our first responders, and it was just so well handled, managed, and we’re just thankful it was just a training exercise," Chicopee Mayor John Vieu added.
The school and police department will be holding their own debrief in the coming days.
