CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Chicopee School Committee has moved to adopt a new mask-optional policy for all students and staff beginning on February 28th.
This will replace the district's current mandate and leave the decision of masking up to parents and guardians, following the new guidance released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Masks will still be required on school buses, in health offices, and the first 5 days a student or staff member exits quarantine for COVID-19.
