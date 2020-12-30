CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During the pandemic, some workers at Chicopee Public Schools could be furloughed following New Year's Day through February. This is a way to save the district up to $400,000.
“I think it's unfortunate. I mean, nobody wants to be out of a job right now," said Chicopee resident Tanya Riley.
That response is from one Chicopee mother, who reacted after learning that Chicopee Schools could potentially furlough some employees in the new year as a way to close a budget gap. Those targeted would be custodians, clerks, office assistants, and food services, workers.
"Those people are just as important as teachers. They keep the buildings running, and I think our goal should be to get our kids back into school," she said. "My kids miss their teachers. They miss their interaction. They miss the office staff. Like they specifically asked about the secretaries.”
Another Chicopee parent believes Chicopee Schools should be open and kids back in the classroom.
Rebecca told Western Mass News if the school district is thinking about furloughing employees like custodian workers, she said she is concerned the school district will stick with remote learning the rest of the school year.
"If they don’t have the custodial workers and the cafeteria workers, how are they going to manage to have them go back safely?" said Chicopee resident Rebecca.
Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark told Western Mass News fewer workers are needed to keep the buildings open.
"You know, when you take a bigger building like Chicopee Comprehensive High School, which normally has 200 staff and 1,400 students going in and out all day. There's less foot traffic, and so, if there's less foot traffic, there are fewer phone calls," she explained.
Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau told Western Mass News the city is trying to make the best financial decision for the school district with little wiggle room.
"We’re trying to be as fiscally responsible as we can, and there is a spending freeze in place on the school side as well," he said. "We had to have the discussion. When you have 15 buildings, 15 schools with no students in them, we have to do what’s right.”
Chicopee Schools are remote until January 11. These potential furloughs all depend on if and how many students return to school after New Year's Day, but until then, everything else is up in the air.
