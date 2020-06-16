CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There are still many more questions than answers for students returning to school in the fall.
Planning is underway as districts try to determine whether it will be in-person classes, remote learning or a mixture of both.
The latest guidance from the state-issued earlier this month includes wearing masks in school and social distancing.
That’s why some school districts like Chicopee are trying to get parent perspectives with a survey on the best options for opening in the fall.
School districts across the state are ironing out the details when it comes to opening up in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
How would you prefer your children learn in the fall?
The Chicopee school system sent a survey to parents Sunday to get some added guidance.
“How many parents under the current regulations -- with masks and six feet apart, 10 students in a class -- how many parents or which parents would feel comfortable sending their children to school or which ones would not,” Superintendent Lynn Clark said.
The survey also asks whether parents would be comfortable splitting the week where some days students would be in class and other days learning from home, or if parents would be most comfortable having their children staying remote.
Clark spoke with Western Mass News on Tuesday about their preliminary results coming in from about 1,500 parents so far.
“About 25% of them wish to be remote full-time,” she said. “The rest is a real split down the middle whether they would like every other week or split week or Tuesday, Thursday.”
Western Mass News checked in with other school districts to see if they are doing similar surveys.
In Holyoke, the school system said they are waiting for guidance from the state before sending out a survey to parents.
Over in West Springfield, the school superintendent sent a survey to parents. Those results should be released next week.
The Agawam school district has not sent out a survey just yet.
Meanwhile in Chicopee, Clark said with more than 7,000 students in the city, the survey is a good way to get an idea of how to plan for the fall.
“We will be able to see if we have 30 students from a certain school that their families opt to keep them home, that will guide us on where to put the rest of the students because we have 30 full-time remote. The rest of the students should be able to fit within the classroom,” she said.
The superintendent said the state is expected to release more guidelines for the fall potentially by the end of the week.
