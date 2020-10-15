CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee officials held a press conference Thursday to address an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
They said gatherings seem to be the driving force with the increase in coronavirus cases.
In a press conference, officials are calling on residents to change their behaviors beginning now.
This comes after five Chicopee police officers have previously tested positive.
In addition, two staff members at Chicopee Comprehensive High School have also tested positive in the last week and a half, resulting in 21 students at home self-quarantining.
Chicopee Public School Supt. Lynn Clark said no students quarantining have tested positive at this point.
Officials said the cases are getting close to the point where a change in the city’s hybrid plan will need to be made, sending students back to remote learning.
They are encouraging people to wear a mask and social distance.
