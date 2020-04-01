CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A locally owned and operated grocery story in Chicopee is going above and beyond to serve the elderly community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fruit Fair Supermarket on Front Street in Chicopee has been a staple in the community since 1937.
“It’s the oldest supermarket grocery store in town,” said Fruit Fair owner Samaita Newell.
Newell said that even as an essential business, they are seeing the financial impact of COVID-19.
“With every passing day, people are getting more concerned with coming out to the store, so we are starting to see the effect slowly,” Newell noted.
That’s why they have incorporated several precautions to keep customers safe. They are thoroughly sanitizing surfaces, practicing social distancing with X’s marking six feet throughout the store, and in compliance with the states guidelines, they are offering early shopping hours for seniors.
However, that’s not the only service their offering for those at high risk of coronavirus.
With the recent COVID going on, we’ve started this new delivery service. It’s for anybody who is in need. It could be people who are immuno-compromised, people with kids at home, people who cannot get transportation to get here. It’s geared towards helping our customer base,” Newell explained.
Fruit Fair told Western Mass News that all you have to do is call the store and they'll arrange for the delivery.
“So Barbara called and Barbara was like ‘Hey, do you have this or that?’ She ordered ham from the deli. She told me ‘Can you slice it then, like paper thin,..not shaved...like I like it!’ so we’ll have it ready for her,” Newell noted.
Although other grocery chains already offer similar services, Newell believes the personal connection with each customer sets them above the other guys.
“90% of our business is on a very personal level,” Newell added.
As a locally owned and operated business, stocked with local goods, they encourage you to keep shopping small.
“Definitely support local business…We work with a ton of local farmers from dairy to ice cream to produce to meat…everything. We do our part, but without the support and help from community, we can’t keep it up,” Newell said.
