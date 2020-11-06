CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across the state, local grocery stores are, once again, seeing an increase in shoppers stocking up on food and even paper hygiene products.
Over the past week, Samaita Newell, owner of Fruit Fair supermarket in Chicopee, has been busy checking out customers who are stocking up on not only food, but toilet paper.
“There is definitely been a surge in the number of customers, but it usually is in our paper goods aisle,” Newell noted.
They told Western Mass News their struggle in keeping toilet paper in stock is still coming from production issues.
“Production is not able to meet 100 percent of the demand. Of course, people are starting to stay home and…they usually overestimate how much toilet paper and paper towel they need. Come on, you don’t need that much,” Newell explained.
However, there a few things they are doing to battle the supply and demand issue for not only toilet paper, but other goods as well.
“We are a mom-and-pop grocery store. The way the pandemic affects us is different from the chain store. They are the first ones to get the products back, then we are, so we go to alternate sources…We are leaning for local growers and independent growers,” Newell said.
As distributors struggle to supply stores, prices are going up.
“All the cost of goods that we get from our distributor…everything has gone up, every single thing,” Newell added.
While they are working to keep prices low, while also being fully stocked in needed supplies, they are asking their customers to be courteous shoppers.
“Don’t buy more than you need. Don’t buy more than a week supply…We have to think about each other. If we don’t, then we’re never going to get through this,” Newell said.
