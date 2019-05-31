CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A unique project for a high school student is becoming a life-altering gift for a young boy.
Ben Allard, a senior at Chicopee Comp, created a prosthetic hand that is going to help the 11 year old.
"If you asked me a year ago that if I would be making a prosthetic arm for an 11 year old, I would have told you you were crazy," Allard explained.
With help from his teacher, Allard created this prosthetic hand.
"We talked about it and decided to try and make a hand for him," Allard added.
It was made with one of the school's 3D printers.
"3D printing is a big part of drafting now, so we've been integrating it into our curriculum for the past five to 10 years," said teacher Thomas Grezlak.
Allard explained, "We have all this technology now that we could use at our disposal and we might as well find ways to make it more efficient or help people use it in affordable ways."
The prosthetic will go to a child who only has one hand.
"We made the arm so that way it could grow with the child. It feels really good to know that something I made might change someone life," Allard said
Grezlak said, "I've had quite a few sudents that did similar stuff like this, but this was way above all the rest and it was interesting how much the student got out of it."
Allard will attend Keene State College in New Hampshire to study engineering.
The child will be fitted for the hand next week,
