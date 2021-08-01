CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Students in Chicopee benefited from a national backpack giveaway after a fundraiser held Sunday at Verizon Wireless stores.
Participating locations invited families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children.
The Verizon Wireless on Memorial Drive in Chicopee was one of the 700 participating stores across the nation. Each location donated up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-serve basis.
These "wireless zones" are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.