CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The start of school is just a few months away.
School districts are gearing up to have students head back to school during the pandemic.
Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark said there will be safety precautions taken on the bus to make sure every student stays healthy.
“Our goal is to get students to school safely and to keep everyone healthy,” she said.
School busses will be rolling up to schools come September for the start of the new school year during COVID-19.
School districts like Chicopee are making sure that is done as safely as possible.
“Potentially, I definitely think the bus opposed to holding 50 or 60 students will be holding a less number of students that way they can safely be transported to and from school,” she said.
Although the Department of Elementary and Secondary education has not officially sent out the guidance for school busses, Clark said she thinks there will be one student per seat.
“We definitely know we will have masks on the bus for all students,” she said. “In case they forget one or want to grab one, we will have hand sanitizer on there. We are floating with the idea of all of our busses having monitors in the past we would have some with monitors.”
She said some parents would rather drive their kids to school instead.
“There have been quite a few parents who are saying, ‘I would rather transport my child myself,’ and that will allow us to thin out some of the numbers and then we will reroute and see how many busses from there,” Clark said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Durham school services, which brings students to school in several communities including Holyoke and Easthampton.
They sent a statement that reads in part:
“We are working lockstep with our partners in each district that we serve. We will work together to provide what is required for each of our customers. The safety, health and well-being of our passengers and employees will remain our number one priority.”
Clark said the state is expected to release more guidance this week.
